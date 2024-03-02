Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 26 22 3 1 67 12 69

Juventus 26 17 6 3 41 19 57

AC Milan 27 17 5 5 51 32 56

Bologna 26 13 9 4 39 23 48

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 26 14 4 8 48 28 46

Roma 26 13 5 8 48 32 44

-----------------------------------

Fiorentina 26 12 5 9 39 30 41

Napoli 26 11 7 8 40 30 40

Lazio 27 12 4 11 32 29 40

Torino 26 9 9 8 25 25 36

Monza 26 9 9 8 27 30 36

Genoa 26 8 9 9 28 31 33

Empoli 26 6 7 13 22 40 25

Lecce 26 5 9 12 24 43 24

Udinese 26 3 14 9 25 40 23

Frosinone 26 6 5 15 34 55 23

Hellas Verona 26 4 8 14 23 36 20

-----------------------------------

Sassuolo 26 5 5 16 32 54 20

Cagliari 26 4 8 14 24 47 20

Salernitana 26 2 7 17 20 53 13

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated