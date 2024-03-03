Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 26 22 3 1 67 12 69
Juventus 26 17 6 3 41 19 57
AC Milan 27 17 5 5 51 32 56
Bologna 26 13 9 4 39 23 48
-----------------------------------
Roma 27 14 5 8 52 33 47
Atalanta 26 14 4 8 48 28 46
-----------------------------------
Fiorentina 27 12 6 9 39 30 42
Napoli 26 11 7 8 40 30 40
Lazio 27 12 4 11 32 29 40
Torino 27 9 10 8 25 25 37
Monza 27 9 9 9 28 34 36
Genoa 26 8 9 9 28 31 33
Empoli 26 6 7 13 22 40 25
Lecce 26 5 9 12 24 43 24
Udinese 27 3 15 9 26 41 24
Frosinone 26 6 5 15 34 55 23
Verona 27 5 8 14 24 36 23
-----------------------------------
Cagliari 26 4 8 14 24 47 20
Sassuolo 27 5 5 17 32 55 20
Salernitana 27 2 8 17 21 54 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
afp
