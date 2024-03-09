Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A table afer Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 27 23 3 1 67 12 72

Juventus 27 17 6 4 42 21 57

AC Milan 27 17 5 5 51 32 56

Bologna 27 14 9 4 41 24 51

-----------------------------------

Roma 27 14 5 8 52 33 47

Atalanta 27 14 4 9 49 30 46

-----------------------------------

Napoli 28 12 8 8 43 32 44

Fiorentina 27 12 6 9 39 30 42

Lazio 27 12 4 11 32 29 40

Torino 28 9 11 8 26 26 38

Monza 27 9 9 9 28 34 36

Genoa 27 8 9 10 29 33 33

Lecce 27 5 10 12 25 44 25

Empoli 27 6 7 14 22 41 25

Udinese 27 3 15 9 26 41 24

Frosinone 27 6 6 15 35 56 24

Verona 27 5 8 14 24 36 23

-----------------------------------

Cagliari 27 5 8 14 25 47 23

Sassuolo 27 5 5 17 32 55 20

Salernitana 27 2 8 17 21 54 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated