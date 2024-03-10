Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 28 24 3 1 70 13 75

AC Milan 28 18 5 5 52 32 59

Juventus 27 17 6 4 42 21 57

Bologna 28 14 9 5 41 25 51

-----------------------------------

Roma 27 14 5 8 52 33 47

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 27 14 4 9 49 30 46

-----------------------------------

Napoli 28 12 8 8 43 32 44

Fiorentina 27 12 6 9 39 30 42

Lazio 27 12 4 11 32 29 40

Monza 28 10 9 9 31 36 39

Torino 28 9 11 8 26 26 38

Genoa 28 8 9 11 31 36 33

Verona 28 6 8 14 25 36 26

Cagliari 28 6 8 14 29 49 26

Lecce 28 5 10 13 25 45 25

Empoli 28 6 7 15 22 42 25

Udinese 27 3 15 9 26 41 24

Frosinone 28 6 6 16 35 57 24

-----------------------------------

Sassuolo 28 6 5 17 33 55 23

Salernitana 28 2 8 18 23 58 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated