Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 28 24 3 1 70 13 75
AC Milan 28 18 5 5 52 32 59
Juventus 28 17 7 4 44 23 58
Bologna 28 14 9 5 41 25 51
-----------------------------------
Roma 28 14 6 8 54 35 48
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 28 14 5 9 51 32 47
-----------------------------------
Napoli 28 12 8 8 43 32 44
Fiorentina 28 12 7 9 41 32 43
Lazio 28 12 4 12 33 31 40
Monza 28 10 9 9 31 36 39
Torino 28 9 11 8 26 26 38
Genoa 28 8 9 11 31 36 33
Udinese 28 4 15 9 28 42 27
Verona 28 6 8 14 25 36 26
Cagliari 28 6 8 14 29 49 26
Lecce 28 5 10 13 25 45 25
Empoli 28 6 7 15 22 42 25
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 28 6 6 16 35 57 24
Sassuolo 28 6 5 17 33 55 23
Salernitana 28 2 8 18 23 58 14
Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
afp
Recent Stories
No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik
Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif
PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
More Stories From World
-
Inter's Scudetto charge continues against Napoli after Champions League pain35 seconds ago
-
SpaceX poised for third launch test of Starship megarocket11 minutes ago
-
Finger fracture rules Capuozzo out of Italy's showdown with Wales21 minutes ago
-
Former Fiji PM guilty of perverting course of justice41 minutes ago
-
Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza51 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Italy team to play Wales in Six Nations1 hour ago
-
Spain MPs face key vote on amnesty for Catalan separatists1 hour ago
-
Two dead, nine wounded as Russia fights off border attacks1 hour ago
-
Taiwan, China in joint search for two missing fishermen1 hour ago
-
Kyrgyzstan's parliament passes repressive law on NGOs1 hour ago
-
50 years on, ex-Stasi officer goes on trial for murder of Pole2 hours ago
-
EU far right still faces hurdles in quest for power3 hours ago