Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 28 24 3 1 70 13 75

AC Milan 28 18 5 5 52 32 59

Juventus 28 17 7 4 44 23 58

Bologna 28 14 9 5 41 25 51

-----------------------------------

Roma 28 14 6 8 54 35 48

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 28 14 5 9 51 32 47

-----------------------------------

Napoli 28 12 8 8 43 32 44

Fiorentina 28 12 7 9 41 32 43

Lazio 28 12 4 12 33 31 40

Monza 28 10 9 9 31 36 39

Torino 28 9 11 8 26 26 38

Genoa 28 8 9 11 31 36 33

Udinese 28 4 15 9 28 42 27

Verona 28 6 8 14 25 36 26

Cagliari 28 6 8 14 29 49 26

Lecce 28 5 10 13 25 45 25

Empoli 28 6 7 15 22 42 25

-----------------------------------

Frosinone 28 6 6 16 35 57 24

Sassuolo 28 6 5 17 33 55 23

Salernitana 28 2 8 18 23 58 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

afp

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

No further increase in circular debt at close of y ..

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

20 minutes ago
 Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

28 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

1 hour ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

3 hours ago
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

3 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

3 hours ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

3 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

3 hours ago

More Stories From World