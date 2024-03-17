Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 28 24 3 1 70 13 75

AC Milan 28 18 5 5 52 32 59

Juventus 29 17 8 4 44 23 59

Bologna 29 15 9 5 42 25 54

-----------------------------------

Roma 28 14 6 8 54 35 48

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 28 14 5 9 51 32 47

-----------------------------------

Napoli 28 12 8 8 43 32 44

Fiorentina 28 12 7 9 41 32 43

Lazio 29 13 4 12 36 33 43

Monza 29 11 9 9 32 36 42

Torino 29 10 11 8 28 26 41

Genoa 29 8 10 11 31 36 34

Lecce 29 6 10 13 26 45 28

Udinese 29 4 15 10 28 44 27

Verona 28 6 8 14 25 36 26

Cagliari 29 6 8 15 29 50 26

Empoli 29 6 7 16 22 43 25

-----------------------------------

Frosinone 29 6 6 17 37 60 24

Sassuolo 28 6 5 17 33 55 23

Salernitana 29 2 8 19 23 59 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Sunday Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

21 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

23 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From World