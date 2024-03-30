Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 29 24 4 1 71 14 76

AC Milan 29 19 5 5 55 33 62

Juventus 29 17 8 4 44 23 59

Bologna 29 15 9 5 42 25 54

-----------------------------------

Roma 29 15 6 8 55 35 51

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 29 15 5 9 54 32 50

-----------------------------------

Napoli 30 12 9 9 44 36 45

Fiorentina 28 12 7 9 41 32 43

Lazio 29 13 4 12 36 33 43

Monza 29 11 9 9 32 36 42

Torino 29 10 11 8 28 26 41

Genoa 29 8 10 11 31 36 34

Lecce 29 6 10 13 26 45 28

Udinese 29 4 15 10 28 44 27

Verona 29 6 8 15 26 39 26

Cagliari 29 6 8 15 29 50 26

Empoli 29 6 7 16 22 43 25

-----------------------------------

Frosinone 29 6 6 17 37 60 24

Sassuolo 29 6 5 18 33 56 23

Salernitana 29 2 8 19 23 59 14

Note: Top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

