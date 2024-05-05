Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 35 28 5 2 81 19 89 - champions

AC Milan 34 21 7 6 64 39 70

Juventus 34 18 11 5 47 26 65

Bologna 35 17 13 5 49 27 64

Roma 34 17 8 9 61 41 59

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 33 17 6 10 61 37 57

-----------------------------------

Lazio 35 17 5 13 45 37 56

-----------------------------------

Fiorentina 33 14 8 11 50 37 50

Napoli 34 13 11 10 52 43 50

Torino 35 11 14 10 31 31 47

Monza 35 11 12 12 38 46 45

Genoa 34 10 12 12 38 40 42

Lecce 34 8 12 14 31 49 36

Cagliari 34 7 11 16 36 59 32

Verona 34 7 10 17 31 45 31

Frosinone 34 7 10 17 43 63 31

Empoli 34 8 7 19 26 50 31

-----------------------------------

Udinese 34 4 17 13 32 51 29

Sassuolo 35 7 8 20 41 70 29

Salernitana 34 2 9 23 26 73 15 - relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated