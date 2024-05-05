Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 35 28 5 2 81 19 89 - champions

AC Milan 34 21 7 6 64 39 70

Juventus 34 18 11 5 47 26 65

Bologna 35 17 13 5 49 27 64

Roma 34 17 8 9 61 41 59

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 33 17 6 10 61 37 57

-----------------------------------

Lazio 35 17 5 13 45 37 56

-----------------------------------

Fiorentina 33 14 8 11 50 37 50

Napoli 34 13 11 10 52 43 50

Torino 35 11 14 10 31 31 47

Monza 35 11 12 12 38 46 45

Genoa 34 10 12 12 38 40 42

Lecce 34 8 12 14 31 49 36

Cagliari 34 7 11 16 36 59 32

Verona 34 7 10 17 31 45 31

Frosinone 34 7 10 17 43 63 31

Empoli 34 8 7 19 26 50 31

-----------------------------------

Udinese 34 4 17 13 32 51 29

Sassuolo 35 7 8 20 41 70 29

Salernitana 34 2 9 23 26 73 15 - relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

3 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

3 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

3 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

3 hours ago
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

3 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

3 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

3 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

3 hours ago
 PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rul ..

PCB proposes April 7 -May 20 window; tweaks in rules for HBL PSL 2025

4 hours ago
 Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azm ..

Field hospitals now operational across Punjab: Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago

More Stories From World