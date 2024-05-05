Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 35 28 5 2 81 19 89 - champions
AC Milan 34 21 7 6 64 39 70
Juventus 34 18 11 5 47 26 65
Bologna 35 17 13 5 49 27 64
Roma 34 17 8 9 61 41 59
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 33 17 6 10 61 37 57
-----------------------------------
Lazio 35 17 5 13 45 37 56
-----------------------------------
Fiorentina 33 14 8 11 50 37 50
Napoli 34 13 11 10 52 43 50
Torino 35 11 14 10 31 31 47
Monza 35 11 12 12 38 46 45
Genoa 34 10 12 12 38 40 42
Lecce 35 8 13 14 32 50 37
Cagliari 35 7 12 16 37 60 33
Verona 34 7 10 17 31 45 31
Frosinone 34 7 10 17 43 63 31
Empoli 34 8 7 19 26 50 31
-----------------------------------
Udinese 34 4 17 13 32 51 29
Sassuolo 35 7 8 20 41 70 29
Salernitana 34 2 9 23 26 73 15 - relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
