Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 35 28 5 2 81 19 89 - champions

AC Milan 35 21 8 6 67 42 71

Juventus 35 18 12 5 48 27 66

Bologna 35 17 13 5 49 27 64

Roma 35 17 9 9 62 42 60

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 33 17 6 10 61 37 57

-----------------------------------

Lazio 35 17 5 13 45 37 56

-----------------------------------

Fiorentina 34 14 8 12 51 39 50

Napoli 34 13 11 10 52 43 50

Torino 35 11 14 10 31 31 47

Monza 35 11 12 12 38 46 45

Genoa 35 10 13 12 41 43 43

Lecce 35 8 13 14 32 50 37

Verona 35 8 10 17 33 46 34

Cagliari 35 7 12 16 37 60 33

Frosinone 35 7 11 17 43 63 32

Empoli 35 8 8 19 26 50 32

-----------------------------------

Udinese 34 4 17 13 32 51 29

Sassuolo 35 7 8 20 41 70 29

Salernitana 34 2 9 23 26 73 15 - relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated