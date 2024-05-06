Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 35 28 5 2 81 19 89 - champions

AC Milan 35 21 8 6 67 42 71

Juventus 35 18 12 5 48 27 66

Bologna 35 17 13 5 49 27 64

Roma 35 17 9 9 62 42 60

-----------------------------------

Atalanta 33 17 6 10 61 37 57

-----------------------------------

Lazio 35 17 5 13 45 37 56

-----------------------------------

Fiorentina 34 14 8 12 51 39 50

Napoli 34 13 11 10 52 43 50

Torino 35 11 14 10 31 31 47

Monza 35 11 12 12 38 46 45

Genoa 35 10 13 12 41 43 43

Lecce 35 8 13 14 32 50 37

Verona 35 8 10 17 33 46 34

Cagliari 35 7 12 16 37 60 33

Frosinone 35 7 11 17 43 63 32

Empoli 35 8 8 19 26 50 32

-----------------------------------

Udinese 34 4 17 13 32 51 29

Sassuolo 35 7 8 20 41 70 29

Salernitana 34 2 9 23 26 73 15 - relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

Related Topics

Roma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Same Sunday Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

7 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

10 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

10 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

18 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

1 day ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

1 day ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

1 day ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

1 day ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

1 day ago

More Stories From World