Football: Italian Serie A table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 35 28 5 2 81 19 89 - champions

AC Milan 35 21 8 6 67 42 71

Juventus 35 18 12 5 48 27 66

Bologna 35 17 13 5 49 27 64

Atalanta 34 18 6 10 63 38 60

-----------------------------------

Roma 35 17 9 9 62 42 60

-----------------------------------

Lazio 35 17 5 13 45 37 56

-----------------------------------

Napoli 35 13 12 10 53 44 51

Fiorentina 34 14 8 12 51 39 50

Torino 35 11 14 10 31 31 47

Monza 35 11 12 12 38 46 45

Genoa 35 10 13 12 41 43 43

Lecce 35 8 13 14 32 50 37

Verona 35 8 10 17 33 46 34

Cagliari 35 7 12 16 37 60 33

Frosinone 35 7 11 17 43 63 32

Empoli 35 8 8 19 26 50 32

-----------------------------------

Udinese 35 4 18 13 33 52 30

Sassuolo 35 7 8 20 41 70 29

Salernitana 35 2 9 24 27 75 15 - relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated

