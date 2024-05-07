Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Monday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 35 28 5 2 81 19 89 - champions
AC Milan 35 21 8 6 67 42 71
Juventus 35 18 12 5 48 27 66
Bologna 35 17 13 5 49 27 64
Atalanta 34 18 6 10 63 38 60
-----------------------------------
Roma 35 17 9 9 62 42 60
-----------------------------------
Lazio 35 17 5 13 45 37 56
-----------------------------------
Napoli 35 13 12 10 53 44 51
Fiorentina 34 14 8 12 51 39 50
Torino 35 11 14 10 31 31 47
Monza 35 11 12 12 38 46 45
Genoa 35 10 13 12 41 43 43
Lecce 35 8 13 14 32 50 37
Verona 35 8 10 17 33 46 34
Cagliari 35 7 12 16 37 60 33
Frosinone 35 7 11 17 43 63 32
Empoli 35 8 8 19 26 50 32
-----------------------------------
Udinese 35 4 18 13 33 52 30
Sassuolo 35 7 8 20 41 70 29
Salernitana 35 2 9 24 27 75 15 - relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth goes into Europa League group stage; Seventh goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
Recent Stories
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
PM assures all-out support to Saudi investment
S.Africa building collapse traps 48 workers: city hall
Nilofar lauds efforts for development of national document aimed promoting balan ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated30 seconds ago
-
Atalanta climb into Serie A top five ahead of Marseille decider41 seconds ago
-
Jones frustrates Wilson's quest to win World Snooker final47 seconds ago
-
No let up yet for flood-battered south Brazil1 hour ago
-
Serie A blasts plans for government football finance body1 hour ago
-
Prophet's Mosque accommodates over 4.2 million worshippers last week2 hours ago
-
UN experts slams Israel’s ‘sexual assault and violence’ against women, children in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Merlier pips Milan to Giro third stage, bold Pogacar holds lead2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities, highlights new pro ..2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations to take flight at SCR ..2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaign2 hours ago
-
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'2 hours ago