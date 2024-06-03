Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's final match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 38 29 7 2 89 22 94 - champions
AC Milan 38 22 9 7 76 49 75
Juventus 38 19 14 5 54 31 71
Atalanta 38 21 6 11 72 42 69
Bologna 38 18 14 6 54 32 68
--------------------------------
Roma 38 18 9 11 65 46 63
Lazio 38 18 7 13 49 39 61
--------------------------------
Fiorentina 38 17 9 12 61 46 60
--------------------------------
Torino 38 13 14 11 36 36 53
Napoli 38 13 14 11 55 48 53
Genoa 38 12 13 13 45 45 49
Monza 38 11 12 15 39 51 45
Verona 38 9 11 18 38 51 38
Lecce 38 8 14 16 32 54 38
Udinese 38 6 19 13 37 53 37
Cagliari 38 8 12 18 42 68 36
Empoli 38 9 9 20 29 54 36
--------------------------------
Frosinone 38 8 11 19 44 69 35 - relegated
Sassuolo 38 7 9 22 43 75 30 - relegated
Salernitana 38 2 11 25 32 81 17 - relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League; Sixth and seventh go into Europa League group stage; Eighth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
