Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 3 2 1 0 8 2 7
Juventus 3 2 1 0 6 0 7
Torino 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
Udinese 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Verona 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Napoli 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Empoli 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Lazio 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Parma 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Genoa 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
Fiorentina 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
Atalanta 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Lecce 3 1 0 2 1 6 3
Bologna 4 0 3 1 4 7 3
AC Milan 3 0 2 1 5 6 2
Monza 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Roma 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Cagliari 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Como 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
Venezia 3 0 1 2 1 4 1
