Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Inter Milan 3 2 1 0 8 2 7

Juventus 3 2 1 0 6 0 7

Torino 3 2 1 0 5 3 7

Udinese 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

Verona 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

Napoli 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Empoli 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

Lazio 3 1 1 1 6 5 4

Parma 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

Genoa 3 1 1 1 3 4 4

Fiorentina 3 0 3 0 3 3 3

Atalanta 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

Lecce 3 1 0 2 1 6 3

Bologna 4 0 3 1 4 7 3

AC Milan 3 0 2 1 5 6 2

Monza 3 0 2 1 2 3 2

Roma 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

Cagliari 3 0 2 1 1 2 2

Como 4 0 2 2 3 7 2

Venezia 3 0 1 2 1 4 1

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

7 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

7 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

8 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

9 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

9 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

12 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

13 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

17 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

1 day ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

1 day ago

More Stories From World