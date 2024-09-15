Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Juventus 4 2 2 0 6 0 8
Torino 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
Inter Milan 3 2 1 0 8 2 7
Udinese 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Verona 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Napoli 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Empoli 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
Atalanta 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
AC Milan 4 1 2 1 9 6 5
Genoa 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Lazio 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Parma 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Lecce 4 1 1 2 1 6 4
Fiorentina 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
Roma 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
Bologna 4 0 3 1 4 7 3
Monza 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Cagliari 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Como 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
Venezia 4 0 1 3 1 8 1
