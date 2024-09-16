Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 4 3 0 1 9 4 9

Inter Milan 4 2 2 0 9 3 8

Juventus 4 2 2 0 6 0 8

Torino 4 2 2 0 5 3 8

Udinese 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

Verona 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

Empoli 4 1 3 0 3 2 6

Atalanta 4 2 0 2 8 8 6

AC Milan 4 1 2 1 9 6 5

Genoa 4 1 2 1 4 5 5

Lazio 3 1 1 1 6 5 4

Parma 3 1 1 1 4 4 4

Lecce 4 1 1 2 1 6 4

Fiorentina 4 0 3 1 5 6 3

Monza 4 0 3 1 3 4 3

Roma 4 0 3 1 2 3 3

Bologna 4 0 3 1 4 7 3

Como 4 0 2 2 3 7 2

Cagliari 4 0 2 2 1 6 2

Venezia 4 0 1 3 1 8 1

