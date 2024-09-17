Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Monday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Udinese 4 3 1 0 7 4 10
Napoli 4 3 0 1 9 4 9
Inter Milan 4 2 2 0 9 3 8
Juventus 4 2 2 0 6 0 8
Torino 4 2 2 0 5 3 8
Verona 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Empoli 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
Atalanta 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
AC Milan 4 1 2 1 9 6 5
Genoa 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Lazio 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Parma 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
Lecce 4 1 1 2 1 6 4
Fiorentina 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
Monza 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
Roma 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
Bologna 4 0 3 1 4 7 3
Como 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
Cagliari 4 0 2 2 1 6 2
Venezia 4 0 1 3 1 8 1
