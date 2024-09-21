Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Torino 5 3 2 0 8 5 11

Udinese 4 3 1 0 7 4 10

Napoli 4 3 0 1 9 4 9

Empoli 5 2 3 0 5 2 9

Inter Milan 4 2 2 0 9 3 8

Juventus 4 2 2 0 6 0 8

Lazio 4 2 1 1 8 6 7

Atalanta 4 2 0 2 8 8 6

Verona 5 2 0 3 8 8 6

AC Milan 4 1 2 1 9 6 5

Genoa 4 1 2 1 4 5 5

Parma 4 1 1 2 6 7 4

Lecce 4 1 1 2 1 6 4

Fiorentina 4 0 3 1 5 6 3

Monza 4 0 3 1 3 4 3

Roma 4 0 3 1 2 3 3

Bologna 4 0 3 1 4 7 3

Como 4 0 2 2 3 7 2

Cagliari 5 0 2 3 1 8 2

Venezia 4 0 1 3 1 8 1

