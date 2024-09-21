Football: Italian Serie A Table
September 21, 2024
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Torino 5 3 2 0 8 5 11
Udinese 4 3 1 0 7 4 10
Napoli 4 3 0 1 9 4 9
Empoli 5 2 3 0 5 2 9
Inter Milan 4 2 2 0 9 3 8
Juventus 4 2 2 0 6 0 8
Lazio 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
Atalanta 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
Verona 5 2 0 3 8 8 6
AC Milan 4 1 2 1 9 6 5
Genoa 5 1 2 2 4 7 5
Parma 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
Lecce 4 1 1 2 1 6 4
Venezia 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
Fiorentina 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
Monza 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
Roma 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
Bologna 4 0 3 1 4 7 3
Como 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
Cagliari 5 0 2 3 1 8 2
