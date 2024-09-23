Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Torino 5 3 2 0 8 5 11

Napoli 5 3 1 1 9 4 10

Udinese 5 3 1 1 7 7 10

Juventus 5 2 3 0 6 0 9

--------------------------

Empoli 5 2 3 0 5 2 9

--------------------------

Inter Milan 4 2 2 0 9 3 8

--------------------------

Lazio 5 2 1 2 9 8 7

Atalanta 4 2 0 2 8 8 6

Roma 5 1 3 1 5 3 6

Verona 5 2 0 3 8 8 6

Fiorentina 5 1 3 1 7 7 6

Bologna 5 1 3 1 6 8 6

AC Milan 4 1 2 1 9 6 5

Parma 5 1 2 2 8 9 5

Genoa 5 1 2 2 4 7 5

Lecce 5 1 2 2 3 8 5

Venezia 5 1 1 3 3 8 4

--------------------------

Monza 5 0 3 2 4 6 3

Como 4 0 2 2 3 7 2

Cagliari 5 0 2 3 1 8 2

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B