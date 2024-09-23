Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Torino 5 3 2 0 8 5 11
Napoli 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
Udinese 5 3 1 1 7 7 10
Juventus 5 2 3 0 6 0 9
--------------------------
Empoli 5 2 3 0 5 2 9
--------------------------
Inter Milan 4 2 2 0 9 3 8
--------------------------
Lazio 5 2 1 2 9 8 7
Atalanta 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
Roma 5 1 3 1 5 3 6
Verona 5 2 0 3 8 8 6
Fiorentina 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
Bologna 5 1 3 1 6 8 6
AC Milan 4 1 2 1 9 6 5
Parma 5 1 2 2 8 9 5
Genoa 5 1 2 2 4 7 5
Lecce 5 1 2 2 3 8 5
Venezia 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
--------------------------
Monza 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
Como 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
Cagliari 5 0 2 3 1 8 2
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
