Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Juventus 6 3 3 0 9 0 12
Torino 5 3 2 0 8 5 11
AC Milan 6 3 2 1 14 7 11
Inter Milan 6 3 2 1 13 7 11
----------------------------
Napoli 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
----------------------------
Udinese 6 3 1 2 9 10 10
----------------------------
Empoli 5 2 3 0 5 2 9
Lazio 5 2 1 2 9 8 7
Roma 5 1 3 1 5 3 6
Verona 5 2 0 3 8 8 6
Fiorentina 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
Atalanta 5 2 0 3 10 11 6
Bologna 5 1 3 1 6 8 6
Parma 5 1 2 2 8 9 5
Como 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
Genoa 6 1 2 3 4 10 5
Lecce 6 1 2 3 3 11 5
----------------------------
Venezia 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
Monza 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
Cagliari 5 0 2 3 1 8 2
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
