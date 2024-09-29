Football: Italian Serie A table

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Juventus 6 3 3 0 9 0 12

AC Milan 6 3 2 1 14 7 11

Inter Milan 6 3 2 1 13 7 11

Torino 6 3 2 1 10 8 11

----------------------------

Napoli 5 3 1 1 9 4 10

----------------------------

Lazio 6 3 1 2 12 10 10

----------------------------

Udinese 6 3 1 2 9 10 10

Empoli 5 2 3 0 5 2 9

Atalanta 6 2 1 3 11 12 7

Bologna 6 1 4 1 7 9 7

Roma 5 1 3 1 5 3 6

Verona 5 2 0 3 8 8 6

Fiorentina 5 1 3 1 7 7 6

Parma 5 1 2 2 8 9 5

Como 5 1 2 2 6 8 5

Genoa 6 1 2 3 4 10 5

Lecce 6 1 2 3 3 11 5

----------------------------

Venezia 5 1 1 3 3 8 4

Monza 5 0 3 2 4 6 3

Cagliari 5 0 2 3 1 8 2

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B