Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 6 4 1 1 11 4 13

Juventus 6 3 3 0 9 0 12

AC Milan 6 3 2 1 14 7 11

Inter Milan 6 3 2 1 13 7 11

----------------------------

Torino 6 3 2 1 10 8 11

----------------------------

Empoli 6 2 4 0 5 2 10

----------------------------

Lazio 6 3 1 2 12 10 10

Udinese 6 3 1 2 9 10 10

Roma 6 2 3 1 7 4 9

Como 6 2 2 2 9 11 8

Fiorentina 6 1 4 1 7 7 7

Atalanta 6 2 1 3 11 12 7

Bologna 6 1 4 1 7 9 7

Verona 6 2 0 4 10 11 6

Parma 5 1 2 2 8 9 5

Genoa 6 1 2 3 4 10 5

Lecce 6 1 2 3 3 11 5

----------------------------

Venezia 6 1 1 4 4 10 4

Monza 6 0 3 3 4 8 3

Cagliari 5 0 2 3 1 8 2

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B