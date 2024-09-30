Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 6 4 1 1 11 4 13
Juventus 6 3 3 0 9 0 12
AC Milan 6 3 2 1 14 7 11
Inter Milan 6 3 2 1 13 7 11
----------------------------
Torino 6 3 2 1 10 8 11
----------------------------
Empoli 6 2 4 0 5 2 10
----------------------------
Lazio 6 3 1 2 12 10 10
Udinese 6 3 1 2 9 10 10
Roma 6 2 3 1 7 4 9
Como 6 2 2 2 9 11 8
Fiorentina 6 1 4 1 7 7 7
Atalanta 6 2 1 3 11 12 7
Bologna 6 1 4 1 7 9 7
Verona 6 2 0 4 10 11 6
Parma 5 1 2 2 8 9 5
Genoa 6 1 2 3 4 10 5
Lecce 6 1 2 3 3 11 5
----------------------------
Venezia 6 1 1 4 4 10 4
Monza 6 0 3 3 4 8 3
Cagliari 5 0 2 3 1 8 2
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
FBR likely to extend income tax returns deadline
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
More Stories From World
-
Herbert Kickl: sharp-tongued leader of Austria's far right1 minute ago
-
Golf: Spanish Open final round scores11 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update11 minutes ago
-
Rescuers search in vain for 48 migrants off Spain's Canaries11 minutes ago
-
Pogacar on top of the world after sealing cycling triple crown31 minutes ago
-
Rovanpera wins Rally Chile as Neuville protects overall lead41 minutes ago
-
Magic Marmoush sends Frankfurt to victory at Kiel41 minutes ago
-
Head glad of all-round return in Australia's series win over England41 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Magic Marmoush sends Frankfurt to victory at Kiel1 hour ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table1 hour ago
-
Fire breaks out at Chinese battery giant CATL plant2 hours ago