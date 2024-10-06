Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 7 5 1 1 14 5 16

Inter Milan 7 4 2 1 16 9 14

Juventus 7 4 3 0 10 1 13

Udinese 7 4 1 2 10 10 13

----------------------------

AC Milan 6 3 2 1 14 7 11

----------------------------

Torino 7 3 2 2 12 11 11

----------------------------

Empoli 6 2 4 0 5 2 10

Lazio 6 3 1 2 12 10 10

Atalanta 7 3 1 3 16 13 10

Roma 6 2 3 1 7 4 9

Verona 7 3 0 4 12 12 9

Como 7 2 2 3 10 14 8

Fiorentina 6 1 4 1 7 7 7

Bologna 6 1 4 1 7 9 7

Cagliari 7 1 3 3 5 11 6

Parma 6 1 2 3 10 12 5

Lecce 7 1 2 4 3 12 5

----------------------------

Genoa 7 1 2 4 5 15 5

Venezia 7 1 1 5 5 12 4

Monza 6 0 3 3 4 8 3

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

