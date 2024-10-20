Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 8 6 1 1 15 5 19
Juventus 8 4 4 0 11 1 16
Inter Milan 7 4 2 1 16 9 14
AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14
----------------------------
Lazio 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
----------------------------
Udinese 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
----------------------------
Torino 7 3 2 2 12 11 11
Atalanta 7 3 1 3 16 13 10
Roma 7 2 4 1 8 5 10
Fiorentina 7 2 4 1 9 8 10
Empoli 8 2 4 2 6 5 10
Verona 7 3 0 4 12 12 9
Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9
Como 8 2 3 3 11 15 9
Parma 8 1 4 3 11 13 7
Cagliari 7 1 3 3 5 11 6
Genoa 8 1 3 4 7 17 6
----------------------------
Lecce 7 1 2 4 3 12 5
Monza 7 0 4 3 5 9 4
Venezia 7 1 1 5 5 12 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
