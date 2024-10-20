Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 8 6 1 1 15 5 19
Juventus 8 4 4 0 11 1 16
Inter Milan 7 4 2 1 16 9 14
AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14
----------------------------
Fiorentina 8 3 4 1 15 8 13
----------------------------
Atalanta 8 4 1 3 18 13 13
----------------------------
Lazio 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
Udinese 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
Torino 8 3 2 3 14 14 11
Roma 7 2 4 1 8 5 10
Empoli 8 2 4 2 6 5 10
Verona 7 3 0 4 12 12 9
Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9
Como 8 2 3 3 11 15 9
Cagliari 8 2 3 3 8 13 9
Parma 8 1 4 3 11 13 7
Genoa 8 1 3 4 7 17 6
----------------------------
Lecce 8 1 2 5 3 18 5
Monza 7 0 4 3 5 9 4
Venezia 8 1 1 6 5 14 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
afp
