Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 8 6 1 1 15 5 19
Inter Milan 8 5 2 1 17 9 17
Juventus 8 4 4 0 11 1 16
AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14
----------------------------
Fiorentina 8 3 4 1 15 8 13
----------------------------
Atalanta 8 4 1 3 18 13 13
----------------------------
Lazio 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
Udinese 8 4 1 3 10 11 13
Torino 8 3 2 3 14 14 11
Roma 8 2 4 2 8 6 10
Empoli 8 2 4 2 6 5 10
Verona 7 3 0 4 12 12 9
Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9
Como 8 2 3 3 11 15 9
Cagliari 8 2 3 3 8 13 9
Parma 8 1 4 3 11 13 7
Genoa 8 1 3 4 7 17 6
----------------------------
Lecce 8 1 2 5 3 18 5
Monza 7 0 4 3 5 9 4
Venezia 8 1 1 6 5 14 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
