Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 8 6 1 1 15 5 19

Inter Milan 8 5 2 1 17 9 17

Juventus 8 4 4 0 11 1 16

AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14

----------------------------

Fiorentina 8 3 4 1 15 8 13

----------------------------

Atalanta 8 4 1 3 18 13 13

----------------------------

Lazio 8 4 1 3 14 12 13

Udinese 8 4 1 3 10 11 13

Torino 8 3 2 3 14 14 11

Roma 8 2 4 2 8 6 10

Empoli 8 2 4 2 6 5 10

Verona 7 3 0 4 12 12 9

Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9

Como 8 2 3 3 11 15 9

Cagliari 8 2 3 3 8 13 9

Parma 8 1 4 3 11 13 7

Genoa 8 1 3 4 7 17 6

----------------------------

Lecce 8 1 2 5 3 18 5

Monza 7 0 4 3 5 9 4

Venezia 8 1 1 6 5 14 4

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

afp

