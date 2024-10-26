Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 8 6 1 1 15 5 19
Inter Milan 8 5 2 1 17 9 17
Juventus 8 4 4 0 11 1 16
Udinese 9 5 1 3 12 11 16
----------------------------
AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14
----------------------------
Torino 9 4 2 3 15 14 14
----------------------------
Fiorentina 8 3 4 1 15 8 13
Atalanta 8 4 1 3 18 13 13
Lazio 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
Roma 8 2 4 2 8 6 10
Empoli 8 2 4 2 6 5 10
Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9
Verona 8 3 0 5 12 15 9
Como 9 2 3 4 11 16 9
Cagliari 9 2 3 4 8 15 9
Monza 8 1 4 3 8 9 7
Parma 8 1 4 3 11 13 7
----------------------------
Genoa 8 1 3 4 7 17 6
Lecce 8 1 2 5 3 18 5
Venezia 8 1 1 6 5 14 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
