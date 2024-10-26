Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 9 7 1 1 16 5 22

Inter Milan 8 5 2 1 17 9 17

Juventus 8 4 4 0 11 1 16

Udinese 9 5 1 3 12 11 16

----------------------------

AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14

----------------------------

Torino 9 4 2 3 15 14 14

----------------------------

Fiorentina 8 3 4 1 15 8 13

Atalanta 8 4 1 3 18 13 13

Lazio 8 4 1 3 14 12 13

Roma 8 2 4 2 8 6 10

Empoli 8 2 4 2 6 5 10

Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9

Verona 8 3 0 5 12 15 9

Como 9 2 3 4 11 16 9

Cagliari 9 2 3 4 8 15 9

Monza 8 1 4 3 8 9 7

Parma 8 1 4 3 11 13 7

----------------------------

Genoa 8 1 3 4 7 17 6

Lecce 9 1 2 6 3 19 5

Venezia 8 1 1 6 5 14 4

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

afp