Football: Italian Serie A Table
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 9 7 1 1 16 5 22
Inter Milan 8 5 2 1 17 9 17
Juventus 8 4 4 0 11 1 16
Atalanta 9 5 1 3 24 14 16
----------------------------
Udinese 9 5 1 3 12 11 16
----------------------------
AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14
----------------------------
Torino 9 4 2 3 15 14 14
Fiorentina 8 3 4 1 15 8 13
Lazio 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
Roma 8 2 4 2 8 6 10
Empoli 8 2 4 2 6 5 10
Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9
Como 9 2 3 4 11 16 9
Cagliari 9 2 3 4 8 15 9
Verona 9 3 0 6 13 21 9
Monza 8 1 4 3 8 9 7
Parma 8 1 4 3 11 13 7
----------------------------
Genoa 8 1 3 4 7 17 6
Lecce 9 1 2 6 3 19 5
Venezia 8 1 1 6 5 14 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
