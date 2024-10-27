Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 9 7 1 1 16 5 22
Inter Milan 8 5 2 1 17 9 17
Juventus 8 4 4 0 11 1 16
Atalanta 9 5 1 3 24 14 16
----------------------------
Udinese 9 5 1 3 12 11 16
----------------------------
AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14
----------------------------
Torino 9 4 2 3 15 14 14
Fiorentina 8 3 4 1 15 8 13
Lazio 8 4 1 3 14 12 13
Empoli 9 2 5 2 7 6 11
Roma 8 2 4 2 8 6 10
Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9
Como 9 2 3 4 11 16 9
Cagliari 9 2 3 4 8 15 9
Verona 9 3 0 6 13 21 9
Parma 9 1 5 3 12 14 8
Monza 8 1 4 3 8 9 7
----------------------------
Genoa 8 1 3 4 7 17 6
Lecce 9 1 2 6 3 19 5
Venezia 8 1 1 6 5 14 4
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From World
-
Japan ruling party projected to miss majority in election1 minute ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 minute ago
-
Far right tipped to gain ground as jaded Bulgarians vote again12 minutes ago
-
Philippines death toll from Tropical Storm Trami rises to 11012 minutes ago
-
Georgia vote marred by 'pressure' on voters: international observers32 minutes ago
-
Dozens hurt in Israel truck ramming32 minutes ago
-
Syria Kurd force denies links to Ankara attack as Turkey strikes32 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says 8 killed in Israel strike near coastal city of Sidon32 minutes ago
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in election: Broadcaster NHK42 minutes ago
-
War casts shadow over Lebanon's ancient Baalbek1 hour ago
-
Japan ruling party misses majority in snap vote: broadcaster NHK projections1 hour ago
-
Russian army claims new advance in east Ukraine1 hour ago