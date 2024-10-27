Football: Italian Serie A table

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 9 7 1 1 16 5 22

Inter Milan 8 5 2 1 17 9 17

Juventus 8 4 4 0 11 1 16

Atalanta 9 5 1 3 24 14 16

----------------------------

Lazio 9 5 1 3 17 12 16

----------------------------

Udinese 9 5 1 3 12 11 16

----------------------------

AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14

Torino 9 4 2 3 15 14 14

Fiorentina 8 3 4 1 15 8 13

Empoli 9 2 5 2 7 6 11

Roma 8 2 4 2 8 6 10

Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9

Como 9 2 3 4 11 16 9

Cagliari 9 2 3 4 8 15 9

Verona 9 3 0 6 13 21 9

Monza 9 1 5 3 10 11 8

Parma 9 1 5 3 12 14 8

----------------------------

Genoa 9 1 3 5 7 20 6

Venezia 9 1 2 6 7 16 5

Lecce 9 1 2 6 3 19 5

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

