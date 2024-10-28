Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's evening match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 9 7 1 1 16 5 22
Inter Milan 9 5 3 1 21 13 18
Juventus 9 4 5 0 15 5 17
Atalanta 9 5 1 3 24 14 16
----------------------------
Lazio 9 5 1 3 17 12 16
----------------------------
Udinese 9 5 1 3 12 11 16
----------------------------
AC Milan 8 4 2 2 16 9 14
Torino 9 4 2 3 15 14 14
Fiorentina 8 3 4 1 15 8 13
Empoli 9 2 5 2 7 6 11
Roma 8 2 4 2 8 6 10
Bologna 8 1 6 1 9 11 9
Como 9 2 3 4 11 16 9
Cagliari 9 2 3 4 8 15 9
Verona 9 3 0 6 13 21 9
Monza 9 1 5 3 10 11 8
Parma 9 1 5 3 12 14 8
----------------------------
Genoa 9 1 3 5 7 20 6
Venezia 9 1 2 6 7 16 5
Lecce 9 1 2 6 3 19 5
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
