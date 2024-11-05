Football: Italian Serie A table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Monday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 11 8 1 2 18 8 25

Inter Milan 11 7 3 1 25 13 24

Atalanta 11 7 1 3 29 14 22

Fiorentina 11 6 4 1 22 9 22

-----------------------------

Juventus 11 5 6 0 19 7 21

-----------------------------

Lazio 10 6 1 3 22 13 19

-----------------------------

AC Milan 10 5 2 3 17 11 17

Udinese 11 5 1 5 14 16 16

Bologna 10 3 6 1 12 11 15

Torino 11 4 2 5 15 16 14

Empoli 11 3 5 3 8 9 14

Roma 11 3 4 4 12 14 13

Verona 11 4 0 7 16 24 12

Cagliari 10 2 3 5 8 17 9

Parma 11 1 6 4 14 17 9

Como 11 2 3 6 12 22 9

Genoa 11 2 3 6 8 21 9

-----------------------------

Monza 11 1 5 5 10 14 8

Venezia 11 2 2 7 10 19 8

Lecce 11 2 2 7 4 20 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B