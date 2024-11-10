Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 11 8 1 2 18 8 25

Atalanta 12 8 1 3 31 15 25

Inter Milan 11 7 3 1 25 13 24

Juventus 12 6 6 0 21 7 24

-----------------------------

Fiorentina 11 6 4 1 22 9 22

-----------------------------

Lazio 11 7 1 3 24 14 22

-----------------------------

AC Milan 11 5 3 3 20 14 18

Udinese 12 5 1 6 15 18 16

Bologna 10 3 6 1 12 11 15

Empoli 12 3 6 3 9 10 15

Torino 12 4 2 6 15 18 14

Roma 11 3 4 4 12 14 13

Verona 11 4 0 7 16 24 12

Parma 12 2 6 4 16 18 12

Como 12 2 4 6 13 23 10

Cagliari 12 2 4 6 12 22 10

Genoa 12 2 4 6 9 22 10

-----------------------------

Lecce 12 2 3 7 5 21 9

Monza 11 1 5 5 10 14 8

Venezia 12 2 2 8 11 21 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B