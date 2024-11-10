Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 11 8 1 2 18 8 25
Atalanta 12 8 1 3 31 15 25
Inter Milan 11 7 3 1 25 13 24
Juventus 12 6 6 0 21 7 24
-----------------------------
Fiorentina 11 6 4 1 22 9 22
-----------------------------
Lazio 11 7 1 3 24 14 22
-----------------------------
AC Milan 11 5 3 3 20 14 18
Udinese 12 5 1 6 15 18 16
Bologna 10 3 6 1 12 11 15
Empoli 12 3 6 3 9 10 15
Torino 12 4 2 6 15 18 14
Roma 11 3 4 4 12 14 13
Verona 11 4 0 7 16 24 12
Parma 12 2 6 4 16 18 12
Como 12 2 4 6 13 23 10
Cagliari 12 2 4 6 12 22 10
Genoa 12 2 4 6 9 22 10
-----------------------------
Lecce 12 2 3 7 5 21 9
Monza 11 1 5 5 10 14 8
Venezia 12 2 2 8 11 21 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
