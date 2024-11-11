Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's final match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 11 8 1 2 18 8 25

Atalanta 12 8 1 3 31 15 25

Fiorentina 12 7 4 1 25 10 25

Lazio 12 8 1 3 25 14 25

-----------------------------

Inter Milan 11 7 3 1 25 13 24

-----------------------------

Juventus 12 6 6 0 21 7 24

-----------------------------

AC Milan 11 5 3 3 20 14 18

Bologna 11 4 6 1 15 13 18

Udinese 12 5 1 6 15 18 16

Empoli 12 3 6 3 9 10 15

Torino 12 4 2 6 15 18 14

Roma 12 3 4 5 14 17 13

Parma 12 2 6 4 16 18 12

Verona 12 4 0 8 17 27 12

Como 12 2 4 6 13 23 10

Cagliari 12 2 4 6 12 22 10

Genoa 12 2 4 6 9 22 10

-----------------------------

Lecce 12 2 3 7 5 21 9

Monza 12 1 5 6 10 15 8

Venezia 12 2 2 8 11 21 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League league phase; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

afp