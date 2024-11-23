Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 09:30 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28
Napoli 12 8 2 2 19 9 26
Atalanta 12 8 1 3 31 15 25
Fiorentina 12 7 4 1 25 10 25
-----------------------------
Lazio 12 8 1 3 25 14 25
-----------------------------
Juventus 12 6 6 0 21 7 24
-----------------------------
AC Milan 11 5 3 3 20 14 18
Bologna 11 4 6 1 15 13 18
Udinese 12 5 1 6 15 18 16
Empoli 12 3 6 3 9 10 15
Torino 12 4 2 6 15 18 14
Roma 12 3 4 5 14 17 13
Parma 12 2 6 4 16 18 12
Verona 13 4 0 9 17 32 12
Como 12 2 4 6 13 23 10
Cagliari 12 2 4 6 12 22 10
Genoa 12 2 4 6 9 22 10
-----------------------------
Lecce 12 2 3 7 5 21 9
Monza 12 1 5 6 10 15 8
Venezia 12 2 2 8 11 21 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result13 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results53 minutes ago
-
Fear in central Beirut district hit by Israeli strikes3 hours ago
-
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growth3 hours ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan hails 'courageous' ICC warrants for Israeli leaders3 hours ago
-
France marks 80 years since Strasbourg's WWII liberation4 hours ago
-
China's leadership in AI shaping global innovation & cooperation: international AI leaders4 hours ago
-
Pope to skip Notre Dame opening for Corsica visit4 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 11 killed in Israeli strike on central Beirut5 hours ago
-
Chinese movies vie for Taiwan's top awards against tense backdrop5 hours ago
-
EU recalls envoy to junta-run Niger: spokesperson5 hours ago