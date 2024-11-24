Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28
Napoli 12 8 2 2 19 9 26
Atalanta 12 8 1 3 31 15 25
Fiorentina 12 7 4 1 25 10 25
-----------------------------
Lazio 12 8 1 3 25 14 25
-----------------------------
Juventus 13 6 7 0 21 7 25
-----------------------------
AC Milan 12 5 4 3 20 14 19
Bologna 11 4 6 1 15 13 18
Udinese 12 5 1 6 15 18 16
Empoli 12 3 6 3 9 10 15
Torino 12 4 2 6 15 18 14
Roma 12 3 4 5 14 17 13
Parma 12 2 6 4 16 18 12
Verona 13 4 0 9 17 32 12
Como 12 2 4 6 13 23 10
Cagliari 12 2 4 6 12 22 10
Genoa 12 2 4 6 9 22 10
-----------------------------
Lecce 12 2 3 7 5 21 9
Monza 12 1 5 6 10 15 8
Venezia 12 2 2 8 11 21 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
afp
