Football: Italian Serie A Table

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Atalanta 13 9 1 3 34 16 28

Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28

Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28

Napoli 12 8 2 2 19 9 26

-----------------------------

Lazio 12 8 1 3 25 14 25

-----------------------------

Juventus 13 6 7 0 21 7 25

-----------------------------

AC Milan 12 5 4 3 20 14 19

Bologna 11 4 6 1 15 13 18

Udinese 12 5 1 6 15 18 16

Empoli 12 3 6 3 9 10 15

Torino 13 4 3 6 16 19 15

Roma 12 3 4 5 14 17 13

Parma 13 2 6 5 17 21 12

Verona 13 4 0 9 17 32 12

Cagliari 13 2 5 6 14 24 11

Genoa 13 2 5 6 11 24 11

Como 12 2 4 6 13 23 10

-----------------------------

Lecce 12 2 3 7 5 21 9

Monza 13 1 6 6 11 16 9

Venezia 12 2 2 8 11 21 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

afp

