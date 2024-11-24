Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's afternoon matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 13 9 1 3 34 16 28
Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28
Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28
Napoli 12 8 2 2 19 9 26
-----------------------------
Lazio 12 8 1 3 25 14 25
-----------------------------
Juventus 13 6 7 0 21 7 25
-----------------------------
AC Milan 12 5 4 3 20 14 19
Bologna 11 4 6 1 15 13 18
Udinese 12 5 1 6 15 18 16
Empoli 12 3 6 3 9 10 15
Torino 13 4 3 6 16 19 15
Roma 12 3 4 5 14 17 13
Parma 13 2 6 5 17 21 12
Verona 13 4 0 9 17 32 12
Cagliari 13 2 5 6 14 24 11
Genoa 13 2 5 6 11 24 11
Como 12 2 4 6 13 23 10
-----------------------------
Lecce 12 2 3 7 5 21 9
Monza 13 1 6 6 11 16 9
Venezia 12 2 2 8 11 21 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results1 minute ago
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam1 minute ago
-
Reborn Kean helps Fiorentina past Como and level with Serie A leaders2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results12 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table22 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match3 hours ago
-
Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match3 hours ago
-
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday3 hours ago
-
Germany goes nuts for viral pistachio chocolate3 hours ago
-
Far right targets breakthrough in Romania presidential vote4 hours ago