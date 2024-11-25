Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 13 9 2 2 20 9 29
Atalanta 13 9 1 3 34 16 28
Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28
Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28
-----------------------------
Lazio 12 8 1 3 25 14 25
-----------------------------
Juventus 13 6 7 0 21 7 25
-----------------------------
AC Milan 12 5 4 3 20 14 19
Bologna 11 4 6 1 15 13 18
Udinese 12 5 1 6 15 18 16
Empoli 12 3 6 3 9 10 15
Torino 13 4 3 6 16 19 15
Roma 13 3 4 6 14 18 13
Parma 13 2 6 5 17 21 12
Verona 13 4 0 9 17 32 12
Cagliari 13 2 5 6 14 24 11
Genoa 13 2 5 6 11 24 11
Como 12 2 4 6 13 23 10
-----------------------------
Lecce 12 2 3 7 5 21 9
Monza 13 1 6 6 11 16 9
Venezia 12 2 2 8 11 21 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
afp
