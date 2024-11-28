Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 13 9 2 2 20 9 29
Atalanta 13 9 1 3 34 16 28
Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28
Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28
-----------------------------
Lazio 13 9 1 3 28 14 28
-----------------------------
Juventus 13 6 7 0 21 7 25
-----------------------------
AC Milan 12 5 4 3 20 14 19
Bologna 12 4 6 2 15 16 18
Udinese 13 5 2 6 16 19 17
Empoli 13 3 7 3 10 11 16
Torino 13 4 3 6 16 19 15
Roma 13 3 4 6 14 18 13
Parma 13 2 6 5 17 21 12
Verona 13 4 0 9 17 32 12
Lecce 13 3 3 7 6 21 12
Cagliari 13 2 5 6 14 24 11
Genoa 13 2 5 6 11 24 11
-----------------------------
Como 13 2 4 7 13 25 10
Monza 13 1 6 6 11 16 9
Venezia 13 2 2 9 11 22 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
