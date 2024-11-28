Football: Italian Serie A table

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 13 9 2 2 20 9 29

Atalanta 13 9 1 3 34 16 28

Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28

Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28

-----------------------------

Lazio 13 9 1 3 28 14 28

-----------------------------

Juventus 13 6 7 0 21 7 25

-----------------------------

AC Milan 12 5 4 3 20 14 19

Bologna 12 4 6 2 15 16 18

Udinese 13 5 2 6 16 19 17

Empoli 13 3 7 3 10 11 16

Torino 13 4 3 6 16 19 15

Roma 13 3 4 6 14 18 13

Parma 13 2 6 5 17 21 12

Verona 13 4 0 9 17 32 12

Lecce 13 3 3 7 6 21 12

Cagliari 13 2 5 6 14 24 11

Genoa 13 2 5 6 11 24 11

-----------------------------

Como 13 2 4 7 13 25 10

Monza 13 1 6 6 11 16 9

Venezia 13 2 2 9 11 22 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

