Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 14 10 2 2 21 9 32
Atalanta 13 9 1 3 34 16 28
Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28
Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28
-------------------------------
Lazio 14 9 1 4 29 17 28
-------------------------------
Juventus 14 6 8 0 22 8 26
-------------------------------
AC Milan 13 6 4 3 23 14 22
Bologna 13 5 6 2 18 16 21
Udinese 14 5 2 7 16 21 17
Empoli 14 3 7 4 10 14 16
Parma 14 3 6 5 20 22 15
Torino 14 4 3 7 16 10 15
Cagliari 14 3 5 6 15 24 14
Genoa 14 3 5 6 13 24 14
Roma 13 3 4 6 14 18 13
Lecce 13 3 4 7 7 22 13
Verona 14 4 0 10 17 33 12
-------------------------------
Como 14 2 5 7 14 26 11
Monza 14 1 7 6 12 17 10
Venezia 14 2 2 10 11 25 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
