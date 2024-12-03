Football: Italian Serie A table

Open Menu

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 14 10 2 2 21 9 32

Atalanta 14 10 1 3 36 16 31

Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28

Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28

-------------------------------

Lazio 14 9 1 4 29 17 28

-------------------------------

Juventus 14 6 8 0 22 8 26

-------------------------------

AC Milan 13 6 4 3 23 14 22

Bologna 13 5 6 2 18 16 21

Udinese 14 5 2 7 16 21 17

Empoli 14 3 7 4 10 14 16

Parma 14 3 6 5 20 22 15

Torino 14 4 3 7 16 10 15

Cagliari 14 3 5 6 15 24 14

Genoa 14 3 5 6 13 24 14

Roma 14 3 4 7 14 20 13

Lecce 13 3 4 7 7 22 13

Verona 14 4 0 10 17 33 12

-------------------------------

Como 14 2 5 7 14 26 11

Monza 14 1 7 6 12 17 10

Venezia 14 2 2 10 11 25 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

