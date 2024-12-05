Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Napoli 14 10 2 2 21 9 32

Atalanta 14 10 1 3 36 16 31

Inter Milan 13 8 4 1 31 14 28

Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28

-------------------------------

Lazio 14 9 1 4 29 17 28

-------------------------------

Juventus 14 6 8 0 22 8 26

-------------------------------

AC Milan 13 6 4 3 23 14 22

Bologna 13 5 6 2 18 16 21

Udinese 14 5 2 7 16 21 17

Empoli 14 3 7 4 10 14 16

Parma 14 3 6 5 20 22 15

Torino 14 4 3 7 16 20 15

Cagliari 14 3 5 6 15 24 14

Genoa 14 3 5 6 13 24 14

Roma 14 3 4 7 14 20 13

Lecce 14 3 4 7 7 22 13

Verona 14 4 0 10 17 33 12

-------------------------------

Como 14 2 5 7 14 26 11

Monza 14 1 7 6 12 17 10

Venezia 14 2 2 10 11 25 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

60 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

11 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

11 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

11 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

11 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

11 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

11 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

11 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

11 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

11 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

11 hours ago

More Stories From World