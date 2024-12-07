Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Napoli 14 10 2 2 21 9 32
Atalanta 14 10 1 3 36 16 31
Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31
Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28
-------------------------------
Lazio 14 9 1 4 29 17 28
-------------------------------
Juventus 14 6 8 0 22 8 26
-------------------------------
AC Milan 13 6 4 3 23 14 22
Bologna 13 5 6 2 18 16 21
Udinese 14 5 2 7 16 21 17
Empoli 14 3 7 4 10 14 16
Torino 14 4 3 7 16 20 15
Parma 15 3 6 6 21 25 15
Cagliari 14 3 5 6 15 24 14
Genoa 14 3 5 6 13 24 14
Roma 14 3 4 7 14 20 13
Lecce 14 3 4 7 7 22 13
Verona 14 4 0 10 17 33 12
-------------------------------
Como 14 2 5 7 14 26 11
Monza 14 1 7 6 12 17 10
Venezia 14 2 2 10 11 25 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
afp
Recent Stories
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
HRCP organizes an outreach meeting, as part of its campaign for the 16 Days of A ..
Ahsan discusses hydropower projects with China company
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 minutes ago
-
Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player after record-setting season2 minutes ago
-
Zelensky slams Putin after Russian strikes kill 1132 minutes ago
-
Spain, Germany hail Mercosur deal but France and EU farmers fume32 minutes ago
-
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis52 minutes ago
-
Russian strike kills 7 in southern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Russian strike kills 9 in southern Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Impeachment looms ever closer for South Korean president1 hour ago
-
Fresh rallies in Georgia after PM said 'won battle' with pro-EU protesters1 hour ago
-
Kosovo PM meets top Bosnian officials despite no official ties1 hour ago
-
EU and S.America countries conclude divisive trade deal1 hour ago
-
Messi named MLS Most Valuable Player after record-setting season1 hour ago