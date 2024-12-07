Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's 1400 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Atalanta 15 11 1 3 38 17 34

Napoli 14 10 2 2 21 9 32

Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31

Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28

-------------------------------

Lazio 14 9 1 4 29 17 28

-------------------------------

Juventus 14 6 8 0 22 8 26

-------------------------------

AC Milan 14 6 4 4 24 16 22

Bologna 13 5 6 2 18 16 21

Udinese 14 5 2 7 16 21 17

Empoli 14 3 7 4 10 14 16

Torino 15 4 4 7 16 20 16

Parma 15 3 6 6 21 25 15

Genoa 15 3 6 6 13 24 15

Cagliari 14 3 5 6 15 24 14

Roma 14 3 4 7 14 20 13

Lecce 14 3 4 7 7 22 13

Verona 14 4 0 10 17 33 12

-------------------------------

Como 14 2 5 7 14 26 11

Monza 14 1 7 6 12 17 10

Venezia 14 2 2 10 11 25 8

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

3 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

3 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

4 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

5 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

6 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

7 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From World