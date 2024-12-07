Football: Italian Serie A Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's 1400 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 15 11 1 3 38 17 34
Napoli 14 10 2 2 21 9 32
Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31
Fiorentina 13 8 4 1 27 10 28
-------------------------------
Lazio 14 9 1 4 29 17 28
-------------------------------
Juventus 14 6 8 0 22 8 26
-------------------------------
AC Milan 14 6 4 4 24 16 22
Bologna 13 5 6 2 18 16 21
Udinese 14 5 2 7 16 21 17
Empoli 14 3 7 4 10 14 16
Torino 15 4 4 7 16 20 16
Parma 15 3 6 6 21 25 15
Genoa 15 3 6 6 13 24 15
Cagliari 14 3 5 6 15 24 14
Roma 14 3 4 7 14 20 13
Lecce 14 3 4 7 7 22 13
Verona 14 4 0 10 17 33 12
-------------------------------
Como 14 2 5 7 14 26 11
Monza 14 1 7 6 12 17 10
Venezia 14 2 2 10 11 25 8
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
