Football: Italian Serie A Table
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 15 11 1 3 38 17 34
Napoli 14 10 2 2 21 9 32
Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31
Fiorentina 14 9 4 1 28 10 31
-------------------------------
Lazio 14 9 1 4 29 17 28
-------------------------------
Juventus 15 6 9 0 24 10 27
AC Milan 14 6 4 4 24 16 22
Bologna 14 5 7 2 20 18 22
Empoli 15 4 7 4 14 15 19
Udinese 14 5 2 7 16 21 17
Roma 15 4 4 7 18 21 16
Torino 15 4 4 7 16 20 16
Parma 15 3 6 6 21 25 15
Genoa 15 3 6 6 13 24 15
Cagliari 15 3 5 7 15 25 14
Lecce 15 3 4 8 8 26 13
Como 15 2 6 7 16 28 12
--------------------------------
Verona 15 4 0 11 18 37 12
Monza 14 1 7 6 12 17 10
Venezia 15 2 3 10 13 27 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
