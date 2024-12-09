Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Atalanta 15 11 1 3 38 17 34

Napoli 14 10 2 2 21 9 32

Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31

Fiorentina 14 9 4 1 28 10 31

-------------------------------

Lazio 14 9 1 4 29 17 28

-------------------------------

Juventus 15 6 9 0 24 10 27

AC Milan 14 6 4 4 24 16 22

Bologna 14 5 7 2 20 18 22

Empoli 15 4 7 4 14 15 19

Udinese 14 5 2 7 16 21 17

Roma 15 4 4 7 18 21 16

Torino 15 4 4 7 16 20 16

Parma 15 3 6 6 21 25 15

Genoa 15 3 6 6 13 24 15

Cagliari 15 3 5 7 15 25 14

Lecce 15 3 4 8 8 26 13

Como 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

--------------------------------

Verona 15 4 0 11 18 37 12

Monza 14 1 7 6 12 17 10

Venezia 15 2 3 10 13 27 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

afp