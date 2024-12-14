Football: Italian Serie A Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37
Napoli 15 10 2 3 21 10 32
Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31
Fiorentina 14 9 4 1 28 10 31
-------------------------------
Lazio 15 10 1 4 30 17 31
-------------------------------
Juventus 15 6 9 0 24 10 27
AC Milan 14 6 4 4 24 16 22
Bologna 14 5 7 2 20 18 22
Udinese 15 6 2 7 18 22 20
Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19
Torino 16 5 4 7 17 20 19
Roma 15 4 4 7 18 21 16
Parma 15 3 6 6 21 25 15
Genoa 15 3 6 6 13 24 15
Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14
Lecce 15 3 4 8 8 26 13
Como 15 2 6 7 16 28 12
--------------------------------
Verona 15 4 0 11 18 37 12
Monza 15 1 7 7 13 19 10
Venezia 15 2 3 10 13 27 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
