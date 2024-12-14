Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Saturday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37

Napoli 15 10 2 3 21 10 32

Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31

Fiorentina 14 9 4 1 28 10 31

-------------------------------

Lazio 15 10 1 4 30 17 31

-------------------------------

Juventus 15 6 9 0 24 10 27

AC Milan 14 6 4 4 24 16 22

Bologna 14 5 7 2 20 18 22

Udinese 15 6 2 7 18 22 20

Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19

Torino 16 5 4 7 17 20 19

Roma 15 4 4 7 18 21 16

Parma 15 3 6 6 21 25 15

Genoa 15 3 6 6 13 24 15

Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14

Lecce 15 3 4 8 8 26 13

Como 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

--------------------------------

Verona 15 4 0 11 18 37 12

Monza 15 1 7 7 13 19 10

Venezia 15 2 3 10 13 27 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

3 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

4 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

6 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

6 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

9 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

10 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

10 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

11 hours ago

More Stories From World