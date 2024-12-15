Football: Italian Serie A Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37
Napoli 16 11 2 3 24 11 35
Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31
Fiorentina 14 9 4 1 28 10 31
--------------------------------
Lazio 15 10 1 4 30 17 31
--------------------------------
Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28
AC Milan 14 6 4 4 24 16 22
Bologna 14 5 7 2 20 18 22
Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20
Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19
Torino 16 5 4 7 17 20 19
Roma 15 4 4 7 18 21 16
Lecce 16 4 4 8 10 27 16
Parma 15 3 6 6 21 25 15
Genoa 15 3 6 6 13 24 15
Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14
Como 15 2 6 7 16 28 12
--------------------------------
Verona 15 4 0 11 18 37 12
Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10
Venezia 16 2 4 10 15 29 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A results12 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table17 seconds ago
-
S. Korean opposition urges swift removal of impeached President Yoon1 hour ago
-
At least 14 killed as Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte1 hour ago
-
DR Congo, Rwanda peace talks cancelled1 hour ago
-
Voice of 'The Lion King' returns for Disney prequel2 hours ago
-
Turkey ready to provide military support to new Syria govt: defence minister2 hours ago
-
Francis makes first visit by a pope to Corsica4 hours ago
-
Russia takes villages in key areas of east Ukraine front: defence ministry4 hours ago
-
S. Korean opposition urges swift removal of impeached President Yoon4 hours ago
-
At least 14 killed as Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte4 hours ago
-
Head and Smith put Australia in control of third India Test4 hours ago