Football: Italian Serie A table

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37

Napoli 16 11 2 3 24 11 35

Inter Milan 14 9 4 1 34 15 31

Fiorentina 14 9 4 1 28 10 31

--------------------------------

Lazio 15 10 1 4 30 17 31

--------------------------------

Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28

AC Milan 14 6 4 4 24 16 22

Bologna 14 5 7 2 20 18 22

Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20

Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19

Torino 16 5 4 7 17 20 19

Roma 15 4 4 7 18 21 16

Lecce 16 4 4 8 10 27 16

Parma 15 3 6 6 21 25 15

Genoa 15 3 6 6 13 24 15

Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14

Como 15 2 6 7 16 28 12

--------------------------------

Verona 15 4 0 11 18 37 12

Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10

Venezia 16 2 4 10 15 29 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B

