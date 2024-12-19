Football: Italian Serie A Table
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37
Napoli 16 11 2 3 24 11 35
Inter Milan 15 10 4 1 40 15 34
Fiorentina 15 9 4 2 28 11 31
--------------------------------
Lazio 16 10 1 5 30 23 31
--------------------------------
Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28
Bologna 15 6 7 2 21 18 25
AC Milan 15 6 5 4 24 16 23
Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20
Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19
Torino 16 5 4 7 17 20 19
Roma 16 4 4 8 18 23 16
Genoa 16 3 7 6 13 24 16
Lecce 16 4 4 8 10 27 16
Parma 16 3 6 7 23 28 15
Como 16 3 6 7 18 28 15
Verona 16 5 0 11 21 39 15
--------------------------------
Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14
Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10
Venezia 16 2 4 10 15 29 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B.
