Open Menu

Football: Italian Serie A Table

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Football: Italian Serie A table

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37

Napoli 16 11 2 3 24 11 35

Inter Milan 15 10 4 1 40 15 34

Fiorentina 15 9 4 2 28 11 31

--------------------------------

Lazio 16 10 1 5 30 23 31

--------------------------------

Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28

Bologna 15 6 7 2 21 18 25

AC Milan 15 6 5 4 24 16 23

Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20

Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19

Torino 16 5 4 7 17 20 19

Roma 16 4 4 8 18 23 16

Genoa 16 3 7 6 13 24 16

Lecce 16 4 4 8 10 27 16

Parma 16 3 6 7 23 28 15

Como 16 3 6 7 18 28 15

Verona 16 5 0 11 21 39 15

--------------------------------

Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14

Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10

Venezia 16 2 4 10 15 29 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B.

Related Topics

Roma Como Parma Bologna Cagliari Lecce Verona Genoa Top Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

2 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

9 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

9 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

10 hours ago
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

10 hours ago
 ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 prop ..

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

10 hours ago
 Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental C ..

Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

10 hours ago
 DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $ ..

DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal

11 hours ago
 CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

11 hours ago
 Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percen ..

Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points

11 hours ago

More Stories From World