Football: Italian Serie A table

Italian Serie A table ahead of the weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37

Napoli 16 11 2 3 24 11 35

Inter Milan 15 10 4 1 40 15 34

Fiorentina 15 9 4 2 28 11 31

--------------------------------

Lazio 16 10 1 5 30 23 31

--------------------------------

Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28

Bologna 15 6 7 2 21 18 25

AC Milan 15 6 5 4 24 16 23

Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20

Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19

Torino 16 5 4 7 17 20 19

Roma 16 4 4 8 18 23 16

Genoa 16 3 7 6 13 24 16

Lecce 16 4 4 8 10 27 16

Parma 16 3 6 7 23 28 15

Como 16 3 6 7 18 28 15

Verona 16 5 0 11 21 39 15

--------------------------------

Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14

Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10

Venezia 16 2 4 10 15 29 10

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B.