Football: Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Italian Serie A table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Atalanta 16 12 1 3 39 17 37
Napoli 16 11 2 3 24 11 35
Inter Milan 15 10 4 1 40 15 34
Fiorentina 15 9 4 2 28 11 31
--------------------------------
Lazio 16 10 1 5 30 23 31
--------------------------------
Juventus 16 6 10 0 26 12 28
AC Milan 16 7 5 4 25 16 26
Bologna 15 6 7 2 21 18 25
Udinese 16 6 2 8 19 25 20
Empoli 16 4 7 5 14 16 19
Torino 16 5 4 7 17 20 19
Roma 16 4 4 8 18 23 16
Genoa 16 3 7 6 13 24 16
Lecce 16 4 4 8 10 27 16
Parma 16 3 6 7 23 28 15
Como 16 3 6 7 18 28 15
Verona 17 5 0 12 21 40 15
--------------------------------
Cagliari 16 3 5 8 15 26 14
Monza 16 1 7 8 14 21 10
Venezia 16 2 4 10 15 29 10
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth goes into Europa League; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom three relegated to Serie B
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
Russia says Kursk strike kills 5 after Moscow claims deadly Kyiv attack2 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 7 children from one family2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen unveils major job cuts in cost-saving drive12 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table21 minutes ago
-
Arahmaiani: the Indonesian artist with a thousand lives21 minutes ago
-
Amazon says US strike caused 'no disruptions'21 minutes ago
-
Court rules against El Salvador in controversial abortion case22 minutes ago
-
Indonesians embrace return of plundered treasure from the Dutch22 minutes ago
-
Scientists observe 'negative time' in quantum experiments22 minutes ago
-
Reijnders gifts ailing Milan festive cheer at Verona22 minutes ago
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel31 minutes ago